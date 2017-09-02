Volvo's XC40 Compact SUV Confirmed For Launch This YEAR

Volvo’s crucial new XC40 compact SUV will be launched this autumn, R&D boss Henrik Green has confirmed.

Speaking to Autocar at the Detroit motor show, Green said the XC40 will be the first model to use Volvo’s CMA architecture and the base development work of the car has been completed.

“There’s a big chance it’ll be one of the most successful cars in our line-up,” he said.

The family of 40-series models, which is also set to be sold in the US, will represent “a significant part of growth in the next three to four years”, said Green.

