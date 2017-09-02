Volvo's XC40 Compact SUV Confirmed For Launch This YEAR

Agent009 submitted on 2/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:03 PM

0 user comments | Views : 300 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volvo’s crucial new XC40 compact SUV will be launched this autumn, R&D boss Henrik Green has confirmed.

Speaking to Autocar at the Detroit motor show, Green said the XC40 will be the first model to use Volvo’s CMA architecture and the base development work of the car has been completed.

“There’s a big chance it’ll be one of the most successful cars in our line-up,” he said.

The family of 40-series models, which is also set to be sold in the US, will represent “a significant part of growth in the next three to four years”, said Green.
 



Read Article


Volvo's XC40 Compact SUV Confirmed For Launch This YEAR

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]