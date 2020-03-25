WAIT! They're STILL Making Infiniti's? They Are, But Like Many, You Wouldn't Know It.

Ok, our headline is a touch satirical, but with all the blunders Infiniti has made since launching in tandem with Lexus, it's hard not to take our words seriously.



I remember owning the first Lexus LS and it was a REALLY tough choice between rolling the dice on it or the Q45.

Living in Buffalo, NY. at the time made the decision easy because although I liked the performance of the Q better, not having the hot new 'traction-control' option and the lack of LED guages were the dealbreakers.

We all know the outcome and the rest is history. The LS crushed it.

And since then, Infiniti has produced some decent products here and there but on the whole much of their history is a calamity of errors.

But somehow, they're still around and making cars. None are game changers but all are decent.

Here is a review of the Q50 to refresh you memory that they are still breathing.

We wonder why and most likely, so do you...

Click the read article for more...


About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001


User Comments

MDarringer

Infiniti needs names: Skyline (sedan/coupe), Vision (large crossover), View (small crossover), Summit (rugged 4x4), Zen (EV)

It also needs gorgeous styling.

None of this will happen. Ghosn hobbled them and DeNysschen destroyed them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 9:16:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

Aren't all of those irrelevant with Hyundai, Kia and Genesis filling those slots nicely?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 11:33:58 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Except that the roll out of Genesis could not be more botched if they tried. You can go to a Hyundai dealer with Genesis cars on the lot but is there any Genesis branding anywhere? NOPE.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/26/2020 10:38:10 AM | | Votes: 1   

222max

This headline. What the...? Shut up!

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 3/26/2020 2:33:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

qwertyfla1

The Q45 was a hell of car in its day except the ugly front end or lack of a grille. My friend owned one and it was a sweet ride and nice interior -more sportier than the LS which another buddy of mine owned but both were excellent values for the Benjamins in comp to the krauts.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/26/2020 3:56:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

