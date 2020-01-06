WATCH: 2021 Ford Bronco Caught Proving It's Off Road Chops

With Ford taking its time to officially unveil the 2021 Bronco, the internet has done its best to piece together teasers of the revived off-roader. Unconfirmed reports have told of its 2.3-liter EcoBoost base engine, as well as a possible 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. There's even an anticipated seven-speed manual transmission with an ultra-low crawler gear. While we've seen photos of what we believe to be the real thing, essentially zero videos of the new Bronco—disguised or not—have leaked out. That's changed now, with this 46-second clip from The Bronco Nation.









