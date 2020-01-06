WATCH: 2021 Ford Bronco Caught Proving It's Off Road Chops

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:24:47 PM

0 user comments | Views : 344 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With Ford taking its time to officially unveil the 2021 Bronco, the internet has done its best to piece together teasers of the revived off-roader.

Unconfirmed reports have told of its 2.3-liter EcoBoost base engine, as well as a possible 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. There's even an anticipated seven-speed manual transmission with an ultra-low crawler gear. While we've seen photos of what we believe to be the real thing, essentially zero videos of the new Bronco—disguised or not—have leaked out. That's changed now, with this 46-second clip from The Bronco Nation.

Read Article


WATCH: 2021 Ford Bronco Caught Proving It's Off Road Chops

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]