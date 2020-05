The all-new 2021 Genesis G80 is one of the brand’s most anticipated models and everyone wants to know how good the executive sedan is compared to its well-established German rivals.

While it’s too early for a comparative review between the G80 and the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, today we bring you a detailed first review of the new Korean model courtesy of Asian Petrolhead.