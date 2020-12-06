WATCH: Are Tesla Vehicles Really THAT Dangerous?

Due to the selective nature of reports in the media, as well as the focus on negative and bad news over positive reports, some people may be concerned about buying a Tesla. It will catch fire, it accelerates on its own when you least expect it, and its Autopilot system might cause a crash.

While all of these things "could" happen, they're arguably not likely to happen any more often in a Tesla or any electric car than they are in a gas car. In fact, there's plenty of research that suggests EVs are less likely to catch fire, driver-assist systems save many more lives than they take, and sudden unintended acceleration is much more unlikely than driver error.



