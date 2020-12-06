WATCH: Crash Shows Dubai's Dream Of Policing From The Sky Has A Few Kinks To Work Out

The hoverbike just can't stay in the air and, as you'll see in the video, it loses lift and slowly falls from a height of about 90 feet and hits the ground.

We're not entirely sure why this flight failed, but the video description suggests it may have something to do with barometric pressure.

The Hoverbike featured in the video is part of the Dubai police force. It's unclear if the pilot was a member of the police or someone else testing out the unit.

Hoversurf Official (makers of the hoverbike seen in the video) explains the incident as follows:
 





carloslassiter

Looks all good to me.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 10:58:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Looks like 'operator error' to me.

Also looks like a really stupid vehicle to use in law enforcement.

Is the next video the one which shows the exposed rotor blades slicing thru a crowd of protestors? This is kind of horrifying.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 11:51:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dlin

Bothered with a buzzing drone nearby
Let alone something like this
Get me a bazooka

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 12:00:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

