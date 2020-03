The Tesla Model Y is taller and has more ground clearance than the Model 3 on which it based, it has an “Off-Road Assist” feature, and Tesla even says on its website that the car is “capable in rain, snow, mud and off-road. ” But the Model Y is pretty obviously not an off-road beast—something that’s worth pointing out after a Twitter user posted a video of his Y doing some of the tamest “off-roading” many have ever seen.



Took our @Tesla #ModelY off road today! @elonmusk @ElectrekCo #tesla #model3 #TSLA @28delayslater @bonnienorman @danahull @LikeTeslaKim @BenSullins pic.twitter.com/dMulR1Hs42 — Mike McGinnis (@ekimsinnigcm) March 28, 2020



