Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment a PIT maneuver went wrong during a high-speed chase in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A report from 5 News Online says that the chase started at around 6:30 a.m. on April 10 when an officer with the U.S. Forestry Service noticed a black Ram 1500 pickup run a red light. The truck was being driven by 34-year-old Justin Battenfield and before long, a pursuit was underway.