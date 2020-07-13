WATCH: Ford MACH-E Prototype Caught Doing Donuts For Some Reason

A Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype was spotted doing some crazy donuts in a strange video that might very well be a marketing move.



When unveiling the Mustang Mach-E, its first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up, Ford announced a GT version of the electric SUV with impressive performance.

Ford hasn’t released all the official specs for the GT version yet, but it is expected to feature a dual motor powertrain with over 346 hp and 428 lb.-ft torque and 0-60 mph acceleration in the mid-three-second range.




