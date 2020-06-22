WATCH: Pre-Production Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Caught TOWING A Trailer

Forget the new Toyota Supra or the mid-engine Corvette for a second.

One of the biggest "Will they, won't they?" stories in Car World over the past few years has actually been Hyundai's entry into the pickup truck game. The Hyundai Santa Cruz concept made big waves when it debuted in 2015, and it took four more years before we even knew it was greenlit for production. 

Now we know it finally is on its way (built in Alabama, too) and it will eschew a traditional body-on-frame truck setup for unibody construction after all. That's a big gamble on Hyundai's part—the only other major North American example is the Honda Ridgeline, and while it's more capable than people think, it isn't exactly poised to dethrone the F-150 anytime soon.

 



Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

scenicbyway12

The new El Camino - pretend truck.

scenicbyway12

Posted on 6/22/2020 11:28:26 AM   

MDarringer

This has a far better chance than the Ridgeline. Honda has twice placed the Ridgeline wrong. The Santa Cruz intends to be a crossoverpickup and it is not pretending to be a real pickup. This, and the coming Ford Courier, have real potential to be significant hits that the niche Ridgeline is incapable of.

MDarringer

Posted on 6/22/2020 11:33:42 AM   

