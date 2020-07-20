WATCH: Production 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP Laps Nürburgring In 8.03 Seconds

The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP came with many superlatives even before its L. A. debut in November last year. Apart from the bonkers body kits, it's the fastest and most powerful production Mini ever built, drawing power from a reworked 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot that makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. That surge of power is available as early as 1,750 RPM.

Of note, these numbers 74-hp (55 kW) increase over the standard JCW. You can thank the upgraded internals, a larger volume intake, free-flowing exhaust, and a tweaked turbocharger for this improvement.



