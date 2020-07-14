WATCH: Should You Wait On Buying That Model Y? Here Is Why You Might

There’s not a light way to say this, so here it goes: early adopters are voluntary guinea pigs.

They are the ones that get all the defects any product can present first hand for the debatable pleasure of being the first ones to have anything. Regardless of how brilliant a new product is, that is quite a burden, and this Tesla Model Y video reminds us of that.

The TechnologyExpo YouTube channel begins this video presenting the words “freedom, enjoyment, elation, excellence,” and “amazement.” In light of how it develops, we wonder if that was the initial impression the presenter had with the Tesla or just plain sarcasm.
 



Because Tesla doesn't believe in prototypes, rigorous testing, or building pilot models to shore up quality, this is what you get. The $61K Model Y has quality control issues that you would not accept in a car half its cost. Because it doesn't have dealers where you can see before you buy, you get stuck with a car and Tesla says "It's your problem; you own it." Were this on a dealer lot, the buyer could have walked away from the quality glitches.

