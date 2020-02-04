WATCH: TeslaCam Catches The Moments Up To And After Crash

This TeslaCam video captures the moment when a Toyota RAV4 runs and red light and smashes into a Tesla Model X. The Tesla then hits a pole. Miraculously, the occupant in the Tesla escaped with just some bruises. The Model X, on the other hand, is a complete loss. It's totaled beyond repair.

This isn't the first time we've seen a Tesla smash violently into a pole, but this is certainly the first time it was all caught on TeslaCam. The footage is frightening, but luckily the safety of the Model X prevented any serious injuries.



