Even though we won't be seeing actual racing anytime soon, that doesn't mean we're totally out of luck. iRacing and other sim platforms have paired with the likes of NASCAR and more to broadcast virtual races from nearly every corner of the motorsport world. In fact, this past weekend was packed with action featuring some of the sport's biggest names. We caught the IndyCar results here, but there are a few other notable outcomes from the weekend. Let's take a look:





WOW! Huge crash at the start of the The Race All-Star Esports Battle ??#LegendsTrophy ??@jpmontoya and @Emanuele_Pirro clash and @dariofranchitti leads



?? Watch LIVE now: https://t.co/WdVqh7S2NG#TheRaceMustGoOn || #LegendsTrophy pic.twitter.com/djPQlgZAr4 — The Race (@wearetherace) March 28, 2020







It was an afternoon to remember for @TimmyHillRacer!



Take a look back at all the action from Sunday's #ProInvitationalSeries race at the virtual @TXMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/TnBxb3gfe4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 30, 2020



