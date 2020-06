Mazda abandoned the pickup truck partnership with Ford after more than three decades and has turned to Isuzu for the latest-generation BT-50.

Officially unveiled two days ago, the all-new Mazda BT-50 is now based on the latest Isuzu D-Max. Yes, while it totally looks like a Mazda, especially at the front where the ‘Kodo’ design language works really well, the BT-50 is all Isuzu underneath.