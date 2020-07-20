WATCH: Which Is The BEST Tesla? Family That Has Owned Most Of Them May Give Us A Hint

Agent009 submitted on 7/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:48:22 AM

1 user comments | Views : 412 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ben Sullins and his wife Jennie took delivery of one of the first Tesla Model Y crossovers in America.

That proud moment put them in a rather elite club. More specifically, now they've owned all four current Tesla models. Sadly, Sullins didn't own an original Roadster, though someday he'll probably take ownership of the upcoming version.

While the Tesla Model 3, Y, S, and X have a lot in common, they're very different when it comes to pricing. In addition, they each work to appeal to different people. However, you need all the details before you can make a confident decision about which model is best for you.

 



Read Article


WATCH: Which Is The BEST Tesla? Family That Has Owned Most Of Them May Give Us A Hint

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Paid Tesla PR.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2020 12:12:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]