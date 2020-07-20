WATCH: Which Is The BEST Tesla? Family That Has Owned Most Of Them May Give Us A Hint

Ben Sullins and his wife Jennie took delivery of one of the first Tesla Model Y crossovers in America. That proud moment put them in a rather elite club. More specifically, now they've owned all four current Tesla models. Sadly, Sullins didn't own an original Roadster, though someday he'll probably take ownership of the upcoming version.

While the Tesla Model 3, Y, S, and X have a lot in common, they're very different when it comes to pricing. In addition, they each work to appeal to different people. However, you need all the details before you can make a confident decision about which model is best for you.



