WEIRD AND WONDERFUL! Is This Toyota Hummer-inspired MEGA Cruiser Worth ALL The Headache It's SURE To Bring?

Boy, I love the internet.



Not only has it provided me with a hell of an opportunity to truly delve into one of my passions, it also provides so many other things. One of those being the ability to procure rare items that you may not have known existed otherwise.



And that's where this fits in. Listed on eBay is Toyota Mega Cruiser BXD-10. According to the seller, it was created for military use much like the AM General M998 Humvee.



As you'd suspect, there's a catch or two: First off, this is a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicle. Secondly, it can only be sold as an off-road vehicle — you have to get it made road legal after purchase.



Then there's the typical things associated with buying a used vehicle. Its soft top is merely in OK condition and the plastic windows are in poor shape. No surprise really there.



Having said that, I found myself wondering: Is there ANY chance that this Mega Cruiser is worth the headache it's sure to bring? What say you, Spies?



**AutoSpies.com is NOT affiliated with the seller in ANY way. Caveat emptor, Spies!







What You Are Getting

This is an exceptionally rare (Fewer than 10 in the USA) Toyota Mega Cruiser BXD-10. The Toyota Mega Cruiser is a large, heavy-duty four-wheel drive vehicle introduced by Toyota in 1995. The largest 4WD ever built by Toyota, it resembles the Hummer H1, and like the Hummer, was designed primarily for military use with the Mega Cruiser seeing duty as infantry transport, a light prime mover for heavy mortars, and mobile Surface-to-air missiles in the Japan Self Defense Forces. The Mega Cruiser features the 15B-FTE, a 4.1 L (4104 cc) inline 4-cylinder, sixteen valve, OHV, electronic direct injection, turbo, intercooled diesel engine. Bore is 108 mm and stroke is 112 mm, with a compression ratio of 17.8:1. Output is 114 kW (153 hp) at 3,200 rpm with 382 N⋅m (282 ft⋅lbf) of torque at 1,800 rpm. This vehicle features front, center, and rear differential locks, four-wheel steering, dashboard-controlled tire pressure and full air-brake hookup for trailer towing. This vehicle is also equipped with portal axles – where both the axles and differential casing are tucked up higher under the vehicle – Providing astounding ground clearance.

This BXD-10 has been fully serviced to include: new belts, new batteries (2), reconditioned 24V alternator, trans fluid & filter service, oil & filter service, radiator flush & fill and new engine air filter. All-wheel disk brake pads are above 70 percent. Included in this sale is a fully researched parts cross-reference list AND a spare parts kit that will include a spare set of belts, oil and air filter and brake pads.



