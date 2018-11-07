WEIRD And WACKY! Ready For The Worst DUI Excuse In History?

The Vero Beach resident, now free on $1500 bond in advance of a July 31 arraignment, was nabbed after a driver called 911 to report that Stevens’s car repeatedly tapped her bumper while they were in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.



Not that we should have to remind anyone but PLEASE! DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE!

“He further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals.”



MDarringer

This man needs an autonomous Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 3:54:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

