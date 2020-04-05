WEIRD Or WONDERFUL? Quite Possibly The Most UNIQUE Toyota Truck You'll Ever See?

Agent001 submitted on 5/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:28:39 AM
When you're an auto spy, every day is unique and we're always lucky to find something to whet our appetites and yours.
It's like panning for gold. You find a little almost every time you go on a mission but sometimes you spot something truly remarkable and sometimes it's debateable if it's in a GOOD way or a BAD way.Take today. One of our Spies spotted this gem, which some may refer to as BRIDE of Toyota. Or QuaranToyota.It looks like it's hatched out of a lab!And the owner was a good sport and that's what we love. Spying cars and having fun. That's what this is all about.Give us your opinion...Spy Shots May 2020 Full Gallery
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
