WEIRD and WONDERFUL: As Summer Winds Down, We Show You 175+ NEW Pics Featuring The Rides Of The Season

Agent00R submitted on 9/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:49:19 AM
0 user comments | Views : 418 | Category: Photo Galleries | Source: www.autospies.com
It feels like only yesterday I was on a plane heading to the west coast to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.
And here we are, saying good bye to Labor Day Weekend. You know what that means. It's the unofficial close of the summer season. Although we have several more weeks before we switch seasons, it's time for the schools to reopen and vacations to end.The Rides of SummerOver the past several months, Agent 001 has been documenting all of the weird and wonderful rides he's stumbled across that express the carefree spirit of summer. As he makes his rounds in SoCal, he's been spending a lot of time at the beach and the surrounding areas. Because of this, he's seen some really kooky things — you'll soon understand. That said, let's do our best to keep summer alive. I'll make sure to do my part by kicking back with a nice, tall glass of lemonade. Perhaps you'll want a beer. The Rides of Summer
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news