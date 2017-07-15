The BMW E30 M3 is one of the world's most desirable sport sedans/coupes. And, in some cases, wagons. You see, you just have to find them.



With the ability to swap a lot of later-gen BMW motors into the E30's engine bay we've seen a lot of wacky stuff. Take, for example, the V10 E30s that roam about. This build, however, didn't go THAT crazy.



Instead, the owner of this former 325iX Touring dropped in an S54 from a 2002 E46 M3. But that wasn't enough so they did a bit of tuning work with the motor producing 350 wheel horsepower. After fitting it with a body kit and doing the usual mods — wheels/tires, coilovers, etc. — they installed a custom M stitch interior.



There's no question this car will cause quite a stir among M-philes but we've got to ask: Is this WEIRD and WONDERFUL creation worth the asking price of $27.5k?





this car started off in life as a bmw 325ix touring bought from Lebanon and registered with CA state title. full body kit ( quarter panels, rear bumper front bumper ) purchased from EUROSTOP USA. 2 front fenders off a E30 M3. Motor is from a 2002 Bmw E46 M3 ( S54 ) tuned by KasselPerformence. custom header and exaust set up by Original auto. Car was dyno'd at 350 rear whp. car has coilovers and restored bbs style fives with Toyo R888R and has custom M stitch interior. price is at 27,500 but nogoriable. do not ask me to trade your 350z or Infiniti, for more serious questions text me at 818-388-2471



