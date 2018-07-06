WEIRD and WONDERFUL? Is THIS A Bright Example Of What NOT To Do In Traffic?

Agent00R submitted on 6/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:47:58 AM

0 user comments | Views : 244 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video showing a man speeding in reverse down a busy highway during Tuesday morning rush hour.

The seemingly skilled driver, in a white SUV, kicked off the risky road adventure by putting his car in reverse and proceeding to drive down a ramp near US Route 33 in the Columbus area.

ODOT employees had been keeping an eye out on the cameras because of heavy traffic that morning, and said the incident went on for several minutes.


 



Read Article


WEIRD and WONDERFUL? Is THIS A Bright Example Of What NOT To Do In Traffic?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]