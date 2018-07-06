WEIRD and WONDERFUL? Is THIS A Bright Example Of What NOT To Do In Traffic?

The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video showing a man speeding in reverse down a busy highway during Tuesday morning rush hour.

The seemingly skilled driver, in a white SUV, kicked off the risky road adventure by putting his car in reverse and proceeding to drive down a ramp near US Route 33 in the Columbus area.

ODOT employees had been keeping an eye out on the cameras because of heavy traffic that morning, and said the incident went on for several minutes.



