WHAT? At Least One Model 3 Owner Is Already Experiencing RUST Issues

The Tesla Model 3 deserves many compliments for being fun to drive, safe, and relatively affordable, but it also has had some issues. Ask Joni Savolainen, from Finland, about them. Or Roger-Pierre Gravel, from Canada. The paint in their cars is too thin and soft. When it gets hit by sand and small stones, it peels. Tesla says this is not its responsibility, but these owners are not willing to take that as an answer. We don’t know how Matt Shumaher will handle his rust problem, but it has an entirely different cause, as you will see in the video above and image gallery below:







