WHAT? At Least One Model 3 Owner Is Already Experiencing RUST Issues

The Tesla Model 3 deserves many compliments for being fun to drive, safe, and relatively affordable, but it also has had some issues.

Ask Joni Savolainen, from Finland, about them. Or Roger-Pierre Gravel, from Canada. The paint in their cars is too thin and soft. When it gets hit by sand and small stones, it peels. Tesla says this is not its responsibility, but these owners are not willing to take that as an answer. We don’t know how Matt Shumaher will handle his rust problem, but it has an entirely different cause, as you will see in the video above and image gallery below:



Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2019 1:11:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

No surprise here was next to a Model X at a stoplight and noticed that the fake chrome rear door handle was wrinkling. Once again a premium-priced car, not a premium car.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2019 1:32:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

Double Click ...!

Now for the real Tesla News:

"Court documents claim to show complicated linkages between Tesla, SolarCity and SpaceX, saying that Musk was using all three companies to advance his personal and financial goals. Documents also allege that Musk and others were using their funds to prop up Solar City — including $165 million in non-recourse bonds — until it was bought at an inflated price."

https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2019/09/24/teslas-solar-city-acquisition-was-a-bailout-in.html?ana=yahoo&yptr=yahoo

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2019 1:39:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

