WHAT Do YOU Look For In A Three-row SUV? What Are The MUST Haves?

This week I took delivery of the all-new Subaru Ascent. For those of you not in the loop, the Ascent brings back a proper three-row sport-utility vehicle to the Subaru brand.



This follows up on the Tribeca, which was well known for anything but its third row. In fact, some publications dubbed it the "flying vagina," due to its peculiar styling related to its front grille.



I actually like Subaru vehicles. While I don't dig their styling, for the most part, I do love the fact they can take a beating and keep on ticking. And their all-wheel drive churns through the white stuff.



Hopping into the Ascent though I was left a bit, well, cold. The interior decidedly feels dated.



And it's not exactly cheap when you start optioning it with the particulars most folks want these days (e.g., panoramic roof, navigation, upgraded stereo, etc.). Essentially, you're looking at a $40,000-45,000 vehicle with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.



So, before I weigh in fully on the all-new Ascent, I just wanted to ask: What exactly are YOU looking for in a three-row SUV? What are the MUST haves? What are the NICE to haves?





