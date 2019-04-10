WHAT Do YOU Look For In A Three-row SUV? What Are The MUST Haves?

Agent00R submitted on 10/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:28:43 PM

17 user comments | Views : 2,440 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This week I took delivery of the all-new Subaru Ascent.

For those of you not in the loop, the Ascent brings back a proper three-row sport-utility vehicle to the Subaru brand.

This follows up on the Tribeca, which was well known for anything but its third row. In fact, some publications dubbed it the "flying vagina," due to its peculiar styling related to its front grille.

I actually like Subaru vehicles. While I don't dig their styling, for the most part, I do love the fact they can take a beating and keep on ticking. And their all-wheel drive churns through the white stuff.

Hopping into the Ascent though I was left a bit, well, cold. The interior decidedly feels dated.

And it's not exactly cheap when you start optioning it with the particulars most folks want these days (e.g., panoramic roof, navigation, upgraded stereo, etc.). Essentially, you're looking at a $40,000-45,000 vehicle with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

So, before I weigh in fully on the all-new Ascent, I just wanted to ask: What exactly are YOU looking for in a three-row SUV? What are the MUST haves? What are the NICE to haves?



WHAT Do YOU Look For In A Three-row SUV? What Are The MUST Haves?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

scenicbyway12

No 3rd-row seat.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 4:26:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

Power, I refuse to have a vehicle that heavy with anything less than 6 cylinders, preferably 8

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 4:41:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

jeffgall

Power (agree with the comment on 6+ cylinders), cargo space behind the 2nd row, a 3rd row that can fit an adult for at least short rides, interior fit and finish, exterior style, ability to tow a boat,

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 5:12:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

jeffgall

The Ascent has dull styling and poor interior execution. There are so many better options out there.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 5:13:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

trboaccord

The ascent is simply a bloated Forester without enough room to compete with 3rd row Suvs

trboaccord (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 5:55:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

TomM

First - IT Must be Body on Frame construction to be able to handle heavy duties. Makes no sense buy a SMALL 3 seat at all - they can't hold adults in the back.
Second - A proper Large V-8 - NO Turbochargers
Third - I would prefer all around Independent suspension - which will come in the next GM product.
Fourth - although NOW law - I have found the rear view camera to be fantastic - and would not buy something this big without it.
Fifth - even though I probably would not use it for towing much - I would want it equipped for that - Heavy Duty Radiator, Trans Cooler, etc.
IF NEEDED - I am willing to spend the money to get a better Driver's seat - with enough legroom to handle a person of MY height who also has limited mobility on the right side of my body.

That means a NEW Escalade coming - but I am not in that market. For moving People - I still believe the Mini-Van is a better choice.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 6:11:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

MDarringer

real--not imaginary--3rd row capacity

V6 or V6 + hybrid no CVT

Reliability over a 150K mile span

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 6:39:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Section_31_JTK

Something with the interior room of the Honda Pilot, with the classic good looks of the Chevy Tahoe, the handling of a Porsche Cayenne, the power of a turbo V6, and the efficiency of a turbo 4 - all for less than $50k.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2019 7:08:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

mre30

Space, reasonably good looks, at least a V6 and excellent packaging.

I'm not in the market for a 7-row - but the VW Atlas is a pretty good package. Its probably the best packaged (i.e most efficient interior space utilization) SUVin the marketplace today.

Parts of it come across as a little cheapo though.

I'm actually surprised that VW didn't do an Audi or fancy Bentley version. A fancy Bentley Atlas instead of a Bentley Bentouareg would have done much better in the USA. Benatayga is just too small and too ugly.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 8:38:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Having driven the Atlas for a bit, I can tell you this: Its ride quality is dreadful. But that is only eclipsed by its horror show of an interior.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:23:10 AM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

It's typical VW: half-assing it for the US market and then overcharging.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:32:31 AM | | Votes: -3   

colecole

Just buy a superior Honda Odyssey.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:49:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Too ugly

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 3:08:39 PM | | Votes: -3   

Jazzyjazz

If only the Odyssey offered AWD. Of course 99% of the public doesn't need AWD, but it sells.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 12:21:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

Cheapness pervades Subarus. For example, see the roof rack? It is not stainless steel but instead cheap plastic. After 6 months from new, the black plastic oxidizes and become a dull light grey worn finish that is hideous looking since it is at eye level when standing next to the vehicle.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 2:58:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

It's interesting to juxtapose how terrible Subarus are with the rabid esteem that the adoring fans give them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 3:09:56 PM | | Votes: 0   

Section_31_JTK

The Ascent roof rack is metal.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 5:53:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]