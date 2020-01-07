WHAT IF RAM Brought THIS Over As The Ram 700 Compact Pickup?

In America, bigger usually means better, and that's never more true than for the pickup truck.It's why the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are such massive sellers. But what about the buyer who wants a more affordable, smaller workhorse that isn't a chore to cram into the garage? Yes, there is the Ford Ranger, but we're talking even smaller.

In other parts of the world, there are many options, such as the all-new Fiat Strada sold in Brazil and badged elsewhere as the Ram 700. And, because even owners of compact trucks are fans of customization, Mopar has come up with more than 50 accessories for the tiny truck that makes us realize what we're missing out on.