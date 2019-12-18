WHAT IF? Which Would Sell More? A Jeep Wrangler With A V8 Or The 2.0-liter, Four-Cylinder Model?

If you've been following AutoSpies for years now, you've probably noticed that we're fans of certain products. What can we say? We're human.



One of those vehicles is the Jeep Wrangler.



We've been keeping a close eye on the JL Wrangler. Simply put, it's just not having the same success as its previous-gen, JK sibling. Resale values have collapsed and incentives are through the roof. It just isn't connecting with the market like it used to. Obviously, this is problematic as there's more competition than ever before.



Of the Wrangler variants, we've noticed something. Those equipped with the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines are not exactly flying off dealer lots.



This got us wondering: IF Jeep were to offer a V8 Wrangler, do YOU think that powertrain would sell MORE units than the four-cylinder variant?





