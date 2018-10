We know. You have Camaro dreams but face a reality of parenthood, where cars with two doors and sporty rooflines can be a detriment to loading up the kids. Chevy came to the rescue by blowing the Camaro’s exterior up like a balloon and into the 2019 Blazer, but it’ll cost you: This thing apparently tops out at $49,000.

Blazer, huh? I’d say someone was blazed when they came up with that price tag.