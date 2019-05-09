WHAT? Study Reveals 42% Of Americans Think Electric Vehicles Need Gasoline

It'll probably come as no surprise to most folks that the general public doesn't know much about electric cars.

In fact, the large majority are still trying to figure out what a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid even is. As a result, Ford Motor Company knows that if people don't understand EVs they will be considerably less to likely to consider one as their next car. For reasons obvious, this worries the automaker, especially as it wants upcoming electric models like the battery-powered F-150 to be welcomed and not shunned.


