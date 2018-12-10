WHEN Chevrolet Releases The Mid-engine, C8 Corvette Should It CONTINUE Producing A Front-engine, C7 Corvette?

Everyday we're getting a little bit closer to the reveal of the all-new Chevrolet Corvette. Dubbed the C8, we're all a bit eager to see what General Motors names the mid-engine Corvette.



Will the Zora nameplate finally come to be?



In a recent interview with three former Corvette engineers, Hagerty discussed some of the key issues surrounding this setup in the legendary Corvette. Take, for example, why did it take so long? Or what are potential issues that die hard 'Vette owners may perceive with this forward-thinking layout that's been delayed for decades?



According to some of the engineers interviewed, they believe that the front-engine C7 will remain in production alongside an all-new, more expensive mid-engine variant. Given how much in-depth research they had access to and how well they know Corvette buyers, it seems to make sense.



Having said that though, we want to ask you, Spies: When Chevrolet releases the all-new, C8 Zora do you think the company will keep producing the front-engined C7 Corvette? Should it kill the C7 and risk alienating its very loyal buyers?





Recently we sat down with three former Chevrolet Corvette engineers—Dave McLellan, Dave Hill, and Tom Wallace—and got their take on the upcoming C8. Among the questions we asked: Why didn’t Arkus-Duntov’s pet project—the mid-engine Corvette—achieve lift-off on his watch? The idea has been kicked around inside GM for decade. What took so long?



Their responses are below....





Read Article