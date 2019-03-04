WHICH All-new Vehicle Design That You Originally HATED Has Come To GROW On You?

That's because it's truly stunning to see how they can evolve over time — at least how your perspective can change on something.

Let me tell you a story. When the all-new Toyota Camry made its debut, I remember it like it was yesterday. The car was prominently displayed on a stand and, boy, it was a bold design.

Though the company was known for producing bland vehicles that were as inspired as a bar of soap, this time it was different. This time it took a page out of Lexus' powerful design playbook. It has a prominent front grille, sweeping lines everywhere and even fake grilles.

I hated it immediately.

Fast forward to today. I am seeing these Camry vehicles everywhere; however, something has changed. It's me. I have actually found myself thinking "Damn, in silver, the Camry actually looks SHARP."

Say what?

Having said that, I've got to ask: WHICH all-new vehicle design that you originally HATED, has GROWN on you?



