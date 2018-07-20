WHICH Auto Sales Strategy Is Better? GM's Focus On HUGE Incentives Or Ford's Intent To Deliver The BEST Possible Product?

In the automotive industry, there's some amazing rivalries. But, if I am honest, I am pretty sure that there's nothing greater than the battle between General Motors and Ford.



Not only do performance autos go head-to-head but the most important volume sales vehicles dance — That would be the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150.



Looking at the two conglomerates, there's a distinct difference between them. Invariably, this has led to decades of buyers either being "A GM guy or a Ford guy." Essentially, you bought one or the other for life.



But, we wanted to know WHICH automaker's approach did you favor better?



From our perspective, it seems that GM takes the approach of not focusing so heavily on product but has decided to heavily rely on incentives to move the needle for its business. Ford, on the other hand, delivers a more thoughtful product but isn't as keen to incentivize its autos to move inventory and chalk up sales.



So, we've got to ask: WHICH auto sales strategy is better — GM with its HUGE focus on incentives OR Ford's with its focus on delivering the BEST possible product?





