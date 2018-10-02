Agent00R submitted on 2/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:33 PM
Agent 001 was running errands around town this week and it's not uncommon for him to run across some interesting wheels.
It is SoCal, after all. But this one stumped the both of us. Well, it stumped me, at least. Painted a rare Porsche color, this new 991.2 911 Carrera Cabriolet certainly stands out from the crowd. Frankly, I am not sure if it's a good or bad thing.What I can tell you, however, is that this owner is committed and even went as far as to ensure the wheels were painted to match its not so common exterior color. After some digging, 001 found the color. It definitely a blue but note there's a bit of purple in there as well. That said, can you name this Porsche hue?
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Sapphire Blue. Not for me really. But doing the wheels in the same colour is taking things just a bit too far in my opinion. But Vivre le Difference. If we were all the same, the world would be a pretty boring place to be. — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
It is most definitely not Sapphire blue, which is a standard colour. This is a paint to sample colour-could be Mexico blue but am thrown off by the two very different shades represented in the photos. — momentofsurrender (View Profile)
Is it Maritime blue?— momentofsurrender (View Profile)
Is it Maritime blue?
