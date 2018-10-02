Agent 001 was running errands around town this week and it's not uncommon for him to run across some interesting wheels. It is SoCal, after all.



But this one stumped the both of us. Well, it stumped me, at least.



Painted a rare Porsche color, this new 991.2 911 Carrera Cabriolet certainly stands out from the crowd. Frankly, I am not sure if it's a good or bad thing.



What I can tell you, however, is that this owner is committed and even went as far as to ensure the wheels were painted to match its not so common exterior color.



After some digging, 001 found the color. It definitely a blue but note there's a bit of purple in there as well. That said, can you name this Porsche hue?



































