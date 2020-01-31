WHICH Electric Truck Are You MOST HYPED About? The Tesla Cybertruck Or The GMC Hummer EV?

In recent days we've been talking, quite a bit, about General Motors and its first-ever, all-electric pick-up truck. This could potentially be huge.



Well, it turns out that the company has been working on something BIG. And it gets better. It's going to be here much sooner than we could have thought.



But wait, there's more.



It's going to be an absolute BEAST. GM is saying to expect 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque and a zero to 60 time of three seconds dead. If these numbers seem unrealistic to you, just recall what Tesla said is on the way.



If there's one thing we know, it's that GM can produce an amazing product when it wants to . That, right there, is the catch, however.



Although the GMC Hummer EV has yet to debut, we're thinking the reveal will happen between Sunday's Super Bowl game and May 20, which is the official date of its unveiling. Assuming the preliminary information holds, which all-electric pick-up truck are you MOST HYPED about? The Cybertruck or the Hummer?







General Motors' press release follows:



GMC HUMMER EV Pairs Incredible Capability, Zero Emissions “Quiet Revolution” campaign telegraphs GMC’s future with its first all-electric truck DETROIT – GMC will introduce the GMC HUMMER EV, bringing bold design and remarkable capability to the electrified vehicle space, during this weekend’s big game, in an ad titled “Quiet Revolution.” The spot juxtaposes the staggering anticipated performance metrics of GMC’s first all-electric truck with the remarkable quietness inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle. The GMC HUMMER EV truck will showcase the GMC brand’s design and engineering potential, and will feature1: 1,000 horsepower

11,500 lb-ft of torque

0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds “GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.” The GMC HUMMER EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020 and built in Michigan at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant2. The 30-second TV spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game. The spot highlights the anticipated performance of GMC’s all-electric super truck, which will generate remarkable metrics in terms of horsepower, torque and acceleration while providing incredible on- and off-road capability. All of this is combined with the vastly reduced noise and zero emissions inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle. As part of the digital and social media marketing push surrounding the big game ad, GMC will take over the YouTube homepage masthead on Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can follow the conversation at #GMCHummerEV. More information is available at www.gmc.com/hummerev.



