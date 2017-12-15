WHICH Is The STUD And WHICH Is The DUD? Ford Mustang vs Ford Focus RS

As I was driving home from my company's holiday party, I gave Agent 001 a call.

While catching up over our latest exploits in the technology industry, we — of course — quickly found ourselves talking about all things with four wheels. 

When aren't we?

During the course of the call we started talking about the updated Mustang, which has a pretty big update to the facade. From there, the spiral continued. We moved on to discussing the Ford Focus RS. 

Next we were discussing WHICH model has better road presence and was the cooler vehicle to put in your driveway. The funny thing is that both have their respective good points and bad points.

So, we've got to ask: If you were buying an all-new car today, which would it have to be for you? The Mustang or the Focus RS?

What say you, Spies?



I've driven both the RS and the GT and love them both. Both are winners. For me it would come down to engine note (and a few other things). Do you want V8 rumble or the sound of a Kirby vacuum cleaner? The Ecoboost is a great engine but it's hardly a good sounding engine.

