WHICH and WHY? Which EV Has YOUR Attention? The All-new Porsche Taycan Or Mercedes EQS Concept?

In the wonderful world of electric vehicles, we've gained two all-new entrants.



One is hitting production in form of the all-new Porsche Taycan. The other has been shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQS.



While they both have similar goals in propelling passenger via an electric powertrain, they're both doing it in different ways. The Porsche is obviously far more driver oriented. The Mercedes, on the other hand, looks more like a café — luxury is the priority.



Although I understand one is merely a concept vehicle, we've seen the EQS undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. In other words, it will be put into production in due time.



So, I've got to ask: WHICH luxury EV has your attention? The all-new Porsche Taycan or the concept Mercedes-Benz Concept EQS?





