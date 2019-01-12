WHITE or BLUE, Which Color Does The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Work In For YOU?

Agent00R submitted on 12/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:54:48 AM
Its debut only feels like it happened the other day but it's been months since the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette became official.
And now, a mid-engine Corvette is a reality.The more I think about it, I find it hard to believe it took this long.2019 LA Auto ShowHaving said that, Agent 001 spent some time to get better acquainted with it at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Word on the street says that he's quite keen on this General Motors vehicle. I must admit it's pretty tough to refute the entirety of the C8's total package, but I stand my ground. Its styling does nothing for me. Though there's a lot of fanfare over the all-new 'Vette, I wanted to see what the Spies thought of the car in these two hues. WHICH works for you?2019 LA Auto Show
Agent00R
