WHO Did It BETTER? Green Or Blue, Which Ferrari 488 Pista Speaks To YOU?

Agent00R submitted on 2/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:21:31 AM

1 user comments | Views : 2,450 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Right now, one of the vehicles I lust after is the Ferrari 488 Pista.

While I will be the first to admit the 458 Speciale had less fussy styling that flowed much better, the Pista is an outright beast.

And the 488's chassis, which has been adapted from the 458 Italia, is magnificent.

As we are in the age of personalization, and Ferrari is happy to oblige provided you are ready to write a hefty check, we're seeing some outstanding Pista specifications. Frankly, some are downright awful.

That said, I think I've found two great ones. Coming from Ferrari of Long Island and Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, here's two interesting specs.

Let us know: WHO did it BETTER?







WHO Did It BETTER? Green Or Blue, Which Ferrari 488 Pista Speaks To YOU?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Green is a color that just does not sell well. If you want a car to gather dust at your dealer, spec it in green. I will never own a green car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/29/2020 11:34:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]