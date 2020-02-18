WHO Did It BETTER? Green Or Blue, Which Ferrari 488 Pista Speaks To YOU?

Agent00R submitted on 2/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:21:31 AM
Right now, one of the vehicles I lust after is the Ferrari 488 Pista.
While I will be the first to admit the 458 Speciale had less fussy styling that flowed much better, the Pista is an outright beast.And the 488's chassis, which has been adapted from the 458 Italia, is magnificent.As we are in the age of personalization, and Ferrari is happy to oblige provided you are ready to write a hefty check, we're seeing some outstanding Pista specifications. Frankly, some are downright awful.That said, I think I've found two great ones. Coming from Ferrari of Long Island and Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, here's two interesting specs. Let us know: WHO did it BETTER? View this post on Instagram @rector_maximus with a #MMCDelivery for #FerrariFriday! A 2020 Ferrari Pista finished in Blu Tour de France over Cuoio Alcantara. Special features include Daytona style racing seats, Blu Scuro Alcantara interior highlights, interior carbon fiber in matte blue, and full exterior carbon package. #MMCDelivery #MillerMotorcars #Ferrari #Greenwich #CT #Pista #Coupe #488Pista #InstaCar #CarsOfInstagram A post shared by Miller Motorcars Ferrari (@ferrarigreenwich) on Feb 28, 2020 at 11:52am PST View this post on Instagram This Spec ???? Ferrari Atelier Specified 488 Pista Spider finished in Verde Zeltweg with Oro Lucido Stripes, 20" Gold Forged Rims. Congratulations to our client on taking delivery of this stunning #488PistaSpider. #ferrariatelier #exclusive #verde #zeltweg #atelier #oro #racingstripes #488pista #carswithoutlimits #ferrari #ferrarioflongisland #experienceautogroup A post shared by Ferrari of Long Island (@ferrarioflongisland) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:50am PST
Green is a color that just does not sell well. If you want a car to gather dust at your dealer, spec it in green. I will never own a green car.— MDarringer
Green is a color that just does not sell well. If you want a car to gather dust at your dealer, spec it in green. I will never own a green car.
Posted on 2/29/2020 11:34:56 AM
