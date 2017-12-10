WHO Let The Dogs Out? Some AMAZING Car Ads Featuring Man's Best Friend...

There are few topics more divisive these days than politics. The national argument is famously two sided, with seemingly fewer and fewer folks located near the center of the discussion.





But for all the fury and bluster associated with the current Right versus Left conflict, there is another national squabble that is no less contentious, even if it is slightly less vitriolic. I’m talking about the cat versus dog argument...



...To celebrate that bond between automobiles and our canine buddies, we have collected ten classic print ads featuring dogs, and one recent TV ad celebrating the relationship between dogs and pickup trucks.



