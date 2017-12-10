WHO Let The Dogs Out? Some AMAZING Car Ads Featuring Man's Best Friend...

Agent00R submitted on 10/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:21 AM

0 user comments | Views : 424 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: blog.consumerguide.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are few topics more divisive these days than politics.
The national argument is famously two sided, with seemingly fewer and fewer folks located near the center of the discussion.

 
But for all the fury and bluster associated with the current Right versus Left conflict, there is another national squabble that is no less contentious, even if it is slightly less vitriolic. I’m talking about the cat versus dog argument...
 

...To celebrate that bond between automobiles and our canine buddies, we have collected ten classic print ads featuring dogs, and one recent TV ad celebrating the relationship between dogs and pickup trucks.

**Check out the FULL collection of vintage ads by clicking "Read Article" below!


Read Article


WHO Let The Dogs Out? Some AMAZING Car Ads Featuring Man's Best Friend...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]