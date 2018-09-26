WHOA! Long Term Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Been In The Shop 20% Of It's 10,000 Mile Life

The kicker for Car And Driver’s 10,000 mile check-in report for its Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio long-term loan reads: “When we have it, we love driving it.

We just wish we had it more.” It perfectly represents the disappointment of having such a fun new car plagued with so many problems, but who is surprised?

Car And Driver is not surprised. As pointed out in the magazine’s latest follow up, they were already having issues with the Giulia pretty much as soon as they got it. According to the July article, a warning light for the electronic throttle control lit up at around 2,400 miles, quickly followed by a check engine light. Then the same warning lights lit up again at 4,100 miles during track testing.



TomM

ANd THEY COMPLAIN in the article about delays due to a tire bubble (Tires are almost always warranted by their manufacturer - not the car maker)- and also a Cracked WIndshield - caused by an airborne rock - certainly not a warranty problem.

