WHOA! RUMORS Suggest Two Special Letters May Be On The Horizon For The Refreshed Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 — RS

Talk about a bombshell.



At the international launch of the refreshed Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, some journalists were doing some digging. And, it's possible that they may have struck gold.



Why? That's because Porsche's on-site staff seem to have suggested that something extra special may be in the works.



THINK: A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.



Yes. Lighter, faster and stronger. Porsche's top dog for its GT program has spoken about the new engine slotted into the GT4/Boxster Spyder and has been on the record saying the car will be built for 2019, 2020 and possibly 2021. Now he's adding that it would be easy to get more juice out of it.



Clearly, it seems like Porsche knows it has something special on its hand and not to throw it away, just yet. Stay tuned as we'll keep our ears to the ground.







...Speaking to Wheels at the GT4’s international launch, Preuninger revealed that the increasing popularity of Porsche’s GT cars means he sees room for a GT4 RS to join the Cayman range.



“There’s always room, if you create the room,” he said. “There’s lot of ideas that we have at the moment, and the good point is we have a lot more ideas than we can really carry out and realise. But I would say yes, sure. Stay tuned on this channel..."



