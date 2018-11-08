WHY Is It Taking Car Companies SO Long To Get Rid Of Car Keys And SWITCH To Smartphones And Watches?

You know the saying, "There's an app for that," well, they weren't kidding.

One nice little party trick when I picked up my BMW M2 was the availability of BMW Connected.

Essentially, it's an app on my telephone that provides me with greater details, information, the location and a variety of functions related to my car. At first I thought it was a bit of a gimmick but if it's a 95 degree day and I want to ventilate my car before getting in, you soon realize this app can come in handy.

There's just one thing that's missing.

Why can't I leverage the app on my smartphone to serve as a key to my car? Instead I've got to carry around this clunky fob, which is actually getting bigger with some vehicles.

In a day and age where the Tesla Model 3 uses a "phone key" to permit access to the car, we're left wondering: What is taking traditional automakers SO long to ditch traditional keys and move ahead with "keys" on our smartphones and watches?

What say you, Spies?



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

bmw7er

Lincoln just announced that in 2019, their key moves to an app on your smart phone.

Posted on 8/11/2018   

