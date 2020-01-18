WHY THO? REALLY?! A Vector W8 Sold For HOW Much?!

Like probably all of you, I remember a couple vehicles that were intriguing to me as a youth.
I didn't quite understand them but there was something uncharacteristically cool about them.
I guess one could say they had an "X" factor.
One such vehicle was the Vector M12. Only later on did I find out that there was an original, the W8. As I got older and learned more about them, the more turned off I became. Fast forward some years and over the past 12 months there's been a bubbling up of excitement for the ill-fated brand.
In fact, there's a lot of interest with the jet-set crowd that buys many expensive wares. It's become an unexpected collectible I guess. Or, it's just further proof that the collector car market is experiencing a bubble.
This past week, a Vector W8 sold at RM Sotheby's Arizona auction for a staggering $650,000. This amounts to around $700,000 when all is said and done.
So, aside from being a hit at one of the Radwood events, what am I missing about the W8? WHY is it worth a princely sum?
**SEE the Vector W8's auction listing here.
