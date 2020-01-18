WHY THO? REALLY?! A Vector W8 Sold For HOW Much?!

Like probably all of you, I remember a couple vehicles that were intriguing to me as a youth.

I didn't quite understand them but there was something uncharacteristically cool about them.

I guess one could say they had an "X" factor.

One such vehicle was the Vector M12. Only later on did I find out that there was an original, the W8. As I got older and learned more about them, the more turned off I became. Fast forward some years and over the past 12 months there's been a bubbling up of excitement for the ill-fated brand.

In fact, there's a lot of interest with the jet-set crowd that buys many expensive wares. It's become an unexpected collectible I guess. Or, it's just further proof that the collector car market is experiencing a bubble.

This past week, a Vector W8 sold at RM Sotheby's Arizona auction for a staggering $650,000. This amounts to around $700,000 when all is said and done.

So, aside from being a hit at one of the Radwood events, what am I missing about the W8? WHY is it worth a princely sum?

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If an Integra R can go for $70k or something like that, then this too can be someone's halo car and being limited run, it can go pretty high if there is more than one interested party.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2020 5:31:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

"Irrational Exuberance", too many auto auctions shows on tv, too many people spending too much money on cars that are not worth that kind of money and probably too many people that have no business purchasing them are doing it. Just like the old real estate market. The Goldilocks economy is causing all of this, wait until the economy readjusts and we will see which of these cars holds their value.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2020 5:35:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

