WHY Wasn't The Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country Revealed FIRST? #GrilleGate, 2018!

This week, General Motors' Chevrolet division made headlines. And, if I am honest, it wasn't for good reasons. It debuted the all-new Silverado Heavy Duty (HD) but there was just one problem.



Most people agree, it looks dreadful from the front.



Chevrolet Silverado HD



Two days later, however, Chevrolet showed us something else. That would be the all-new Silverado HD High Country.



Boasting a much cleaner design, it is a vehicle that actually appears pretty handsome. I wouldn't mind putting one in my driveway although I am not sure I would snap it up over the Ford F-150 or RAM.



That said, we're left wondering: WHY would GM show us the Silverado HD High Country FIRST over the abominable standard version? At least launch them at the same time!



What say you, Spies?





