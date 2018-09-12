WHY Wasn't The Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country Revealed FIRST? #GrilleGate, 2018!

Agent00R submitted on 12/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:43 AM
This week, General Motors' Chevrolet division made headlines.
And, if I am honest, it wasn't for good reasons. It debuted the all-new Silverado Heavy Duty (HD) but there was just one problem. Most people agree, it looks dreadful from the front. Chevrolet Silverado HDTwo days later, however, Chevrolet showed us something else. That would be the all-new Silverado HD High Country. Boasting a much cleaner design, it is a vehicle that actually appears pretty handsome. I wouldn't mind putting one in my driveway although I am not sure I would snap it up over the Ford F-150 or RAM. That said, we're left wondering: WHY would GM show us the Silverado HD High Country FIRST over the abominable standard version? At least launch them at the same time! What say you, Spies?Chevrolet Silverado HD
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Someone clearly thought the other one was more impressive looking and they were right. It created a bad impression, but it was more "impressive".— MDarringer (View Profile)
