WOAH Canada! Nineteen Year Old Arrested For Clocking 191MPH In Parents Mercedes-Benz C63!

An officer pulled over a 19-year-old along the Queen Elizabeth Highway in Ontario for driving 308 kph — or 191 miles an hour.



“This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Periscope.



Schmidt noted that the speed limit is 100 kph (62 mph), and there are areas where it reaches 110 kph (68 mph). The driver was going triple the speed limit.



“This is absolutely egregious for anyone to be going those kinds of speeds,” Schmidt said.

The driver was charged with street racing and criminal dangerous driving, and his license was suspended for seven days and his father’s car was impounded for seven days, Schmidt said. Licenses are automatically suspended for seven days and cars are automatically impounded for seven days for this type of violation in Ontario.





