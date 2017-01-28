WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Biggest Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler Rumor CONFIRMED?

Agent00R submitted on 1/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:18:13 PM

0 user comments | Views : 852 | Category: Rumors | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Early last month we got word that there was going to be an interesting situation for the next-gen, 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Unlike other all-new vehicle launches, this one was said to be handled in a different fashion.

What could Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) possibly have up its sleeve? Word on the street suggested that Jeep would follow an old playbook; however, with a twist.

It turns out that one of our dealer contacts located in the northeast has confirmed the rumor it's actually going to become reality.

**Read AutoSpies' ORIGINAL 2018 Jeep Wrangler rumor story HERE!

That's right! The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will also be accompanied by a Wrangler Classic version. This way buyers who enter the showroom can choose between the all-new Wrangler and the Wrangler Classic, which is expected to remain a bit more basic with old technology and a lower barrier of entry.

This news has us curious just what could be lurking around the corner as it relates to the all-new Wrangler. How much of it is going to be differentiated? From the spy shots we've seen there's a lot of small visual tweaks but this confirmation has us questioning EVERYTHING.

Stay tuned for the latest automotive news, right here on AutoSpies.com!



WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Biggest Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler Rumor CONFIRMED?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]