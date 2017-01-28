WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Biggest Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler Rumor CONFIRMED?

Early last month we got word that there was going to be an interesting situation for the next-gen, 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Unlike other all-new vehicle launches, this one was said to be handled in a different fashion.



What could Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) possibly have up its sleeve? Word on the street suggested that Jeep would follow an old playbook; however, with a twist.



It turns out that one of our dealer contacts located in the northeast has confirmed the rumor — it's actually going to become reality.



That's right! The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will also be accompanied by a Wrangler Classic version. This way buyers who enter the showroom can choose between the all-new Wrangler and the Wrangler Classic, which is expected to remain a bit more basic with old technology and a lower barrier of entry.



This news has us curious just what could be lurking around the corner as it relates to the all-new Wrangler. How much of it is going to be differentiated? From the spy shots we've seen there's a lot of small visual tweaks but this confirmation has us questioning EVERYTHING.



