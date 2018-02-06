WOW! A Very, Very Special Ferrari 250 GTO Just Sold For $80 MILLION USD

The highly desirable Ferrari 250 GTO is famous for being the most expensive car to ever sell at auction. Back in 2014, a fetching 1962 example sold for an eye-watering $38 million. However, a very special Ferrari 250 GTO has now sold for more than double that. According to a thread on the Ferrari Chat forum, a Ferrari 250 GTO, chassis number 4153 GT, was recently purchased for $80 million in a private deal, making it the most expensive example to ever be sold.



Leading Ferrari historian, Marcel Massini, confirmed the sale, claiming he expects a model to sell for $100 million within five years. Finished in silver with French tricolore stripes adorning the front, this particular Ferrari 250 GTO has an incredible racing heritage. It first raced at Le Mans in 1963 by its owner Pierre Dumay, where it finished second in class and fourth overall. It was subsequently sold to the Ecurie Francorchamps and the French livery was replaced by a Belgian racing yellow stripe before being brought back in 2015. The car’s crowning achievement came in 1964 when it won the gruelling 10-day Tour de France race at the hands of Lucien Bianchi and Georges Berger...



Read the Ferrari Chat thread here.



