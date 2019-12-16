Wait WHAT??? Why Is Congress Making Plans To Secretly BAILOUT GM and Tesla

As many of us scramble in the next few days to finish our holiday shopping, Congress is also scrambling to make up for a year of legislative inaction with its own Christmas presents for some important constituents. The items on Congress’s wish list include a new budget deal, President Trump’s new North American trade deal, and re-authorization of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Also quietly included in those budget considerations is potentially an expanded carve out – effectively a bailout – for a few electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers like Tesla and General Motors.