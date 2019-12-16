Wait WHAT??? Why Is Congress Making Plans To Secretly BAILOUT GM and Tesla

As many of us scramble in the next few days to finish our holiday shopping, Congress is also scrambling to make up for a year of legislative inaction with its own Christmas presents for some important constituents.

The items on Congress’s wish list include a new budget deal, President Trump’s new North American trade deal, and re-authorization of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Also quietly included in those budget considerations is potentially an expanded carve out – effectively a bailout – for a few electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers like Tesla and General Motors.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

This should be killed. Nobody buying a BEV needs a handout.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 12/16/2019 10:20:18 AM   

TomM

Actually - this *(which includes Nissan as well) - is to address the problem that Tesla and GM were first - and got to their car limit under the rebate program for EVs already - where most other manufacturers are just bringing their cars out - giving those late to the table a large rebate that Tesla and GM can no longer offer - making their cars less competitive.

I would rather see the whole program killed - for all cars. EV owners should not need a huge bribe to buy their cars.

TomM

Posted on 12/16/2019 10:53:10 AM   

ricks0me

Wait WHAT??? Why Is Congress Making Plans To Secretly BAILOUT GM and Tesla

Answer: Merge with Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi .... They all deserve each other

ricks0me

Posted on 12/16/2019 11:56:02 AM   

Jazzyjazz

Because Tesla can't exist without welfare.

Jazzyjazz

Posted on 12/16/2019 12:16:37 PM   

atc98092

And here's the bio on that article's author. Perhaps slightly biased?

"David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 39-year career in the oil and gas industry..."

atc98092

Posted on 12/16/2019 12:36:29 PM   

malba2367

If the goal is to get more EVs on the road (which may be a bit misguided) then the incentives should be equal for all makes and reduce as more EVs (across all makes) are sold. Penalizing the companies that came out with EVs first does not make sense. Also, to encourage US production/jobs the tax credits should be lower on vehicles produced outside the US.

malba2367

Posted on 12/16/2019 12:37:24 PM   

Jazzyjazz

No SanJose, your employer ran out of incentives. And NO, Tesla didn't come out with EVs first.

Jazzyjazz

Posted on 12/16/2019 12:45:04 PM   

Truthy

The title of the article is misleading as are the facts contained therein. This is not a bailout by any measure. GM is making plenty of profits and does not need a bailout.
The whole incentive program should be scraped. Ten years of producing Tesla has not made them any more viable. It will just enable Elon's financial fraud to continue.
The free market will determine if the EV is viable and it will develop faster. Apple did not need tax credits to sell smartphones.

Truthy

Posted on 12/16/2019 1:03:47 PM   

