Wait... What??? Germans Get SHUTOUT Of 2018 Wards 10 Best Engines Awards!

Ford and Honda each earn two Wards 10 Best Engines trophies for 2018, while Jaguar and Kia land on the list for the first time in a year that sees mainstream brands dominating the winners’ circle.

WardsAuto editors chose the winners after spending October and November evaluating 32 engines and electric propulsion systems during routine commutes in metro Detroit. It’s the 24th year for Wards 10 Best Engines.

Other notable trends this year: No German automakers are among the winners, and the only luxury brands represented are Infiniti and Jaguar. Also, four electrified powertrains are honored for the first time in a single year.
 

This year’s winners:

  • 150-kW Electric Propulsion System (Chevrolet Bolt EV)
  • 3.6L Pentastar DOHC V-6/PHEV (Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid) 
  • 2.7L Twin Turbo DOHC V-6 (Ford F-150)
  • 5.0L DOHC V-8 (Ford Mustang GT)
  • 130-kW Fuel Cell/Electric Propulsion System (Honda Clarity)
  • 2.0L VTEC Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl. (Honda Civic Type R)
  • 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC V-6 (Infiniti Q50)
  • 2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl. (Jaguar XF)
  • 3.3L Turbocharged DOHC V-6 (Kia Stinger)
  • 2.5L Atkinson DOHC 4-Cyl./HEV (Toyota Camry Hybrid)

 



User Comments

countguy

Not surprising. Germans aren't known for their strong reliable engines.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 11:45:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

What no VW Clean Diesel engine?

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 2:09:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mpls

"Not surprising. Germans aren't known for their strong reliable engines."

You'll need to add 'Clean' to that list

mpls (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 6:32:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

zlives

funniest thing all year

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 6:34:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MrEE

Wards has a slots for American brands and now for green powertrains, which leaves fewer for performance engines. That plus they favor new introductions mean the Germans are left out this year. Certainly several German engines are better than the Ford or Chrysler place holders. The surprise winner here is Jaguar.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 7:47:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

