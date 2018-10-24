Wall Street Holds It's Breath Pending Tesla Earnings Report

Agent009 submitted on 10/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:48 AM

1 user comments | Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After months of "production hell," then a period of mayhem involving Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.

may finally be entering a new era -- one in which it makes money.

The electric-car maker is approaching its earnings report today with much of Wall Street suddenly gushing with enthusiasm about its prospects. Musk, who's said he's comfortable predicting that Tesla will post profit and positive cash flow every quarter going forward, excited investors by hastily scheduling the release of results earlier than expected and with just two days' notice.



Read Article


Wall Street Holds It's Breath Pending Tesla Earnings Report

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Real profits or creative reporting? Read the footnotes not the headline to be sure.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2018 10:19:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]