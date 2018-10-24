Wall Street Holds It's Breath Pending Tesla Earnings Report

After months of "production hell," then a period of mayhem involving Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. may finally be entering a new era -- one in which it makes money.

The electric-car maker is approaching its earnings report today with much of Wall Street suddenly gushing with enthusiasm about its prospects. Musk, who's said he's comfortable predicting that Tesla will post profit and positive cash flow every quarter going forward, excited investors by hastily scheduling the release of results earlier than expected and with just two days' notice.