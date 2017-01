Wal-Mart Stores Inc. , the nation's largest retailer, is jumping into car sales through partnerships with dealership groups, including AutoNation Inc., the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer.

CarSaver, an online auto retail platform, will launch the program April 1 at about 25 Wal-Mart Supercenters in four markets: Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Oklahoma City.

Ally Financial is the program's preferred lender.